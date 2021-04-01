Menu

At least 3 dead in Mountain View house fire

KGTV
mountain_view_house_fire2_sky10_040121.jpg
Posted at 6:55 AM, Apr 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-01 09:55:33-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A fire at a Mountain View-area home early Thursday morning left at least three people dead.

ABC 10News learned San Diego Fire-Rescue crews were dispatched to 355 S. 38th Street shortly after 6:10 a.m. for a house fire.

According to a SDFD battalion chief at the scene, at least three people died as a result of the fire. No other details were immediately released.

Crews were able to douse the blaze by 6:45 a.m.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.

