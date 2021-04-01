At least 3 dead in Mountain View house fire

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A fire at a Mountain View-area home early Thursday morning left at least three people dead.

ABC 10News learned San Diego Fire-Rescue crews were dispatched to 355 S. 38th Street shortly after 6:10 a.m. for a house fire.

According to a SDFD battalion chief at the scene, at least three people died as a result of the fire. No other details were immediately released.

Crews were able to douse the blaze by 6:45 a.m.

