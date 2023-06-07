San Diego Police investigate break-ins at North Park bike shop

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Police have launched an investigation after a North Park bike and scooter shop was broken into twice in a span of three days.

Police said burglars hit NIU Mobility San Diego, which opened on 30th Street in February, on May 31 and again on June 3.

Shop owner Alexis Carlos is now hoping someone recognizes the men who broke in.

According to Carlos, on the day of the first break-in, he received a call from his alarm company reporting movement at his shop. He arrived and found SDPD officers on scene and already investigating.

"I walked in here and the first thing I noticed was that the front glass was completely shattered; walk in here and immediately I could tell we were missing some stuff," said Carlos.

On his surveillance cameras, two men are seen walking in and taking an electric bike and a scooter. After the break-in, Carlos replaced the glass and scheduled a future appointment to install more security, but Saturday morning, he got another call from the police.

"'Alexis, we're at your shop, unfortunately, it happened again, they broke into your business, and we believe it's the same guys that broke in on Wednesday,’" Carlos said regarding what police told him during the phone call.

The second time around, the footage showed the men first in the back of the shop, with one of them grabbing and turning a camera.

Carlos said the men then head to the front of the shop, where one camera angle shows them shattering the glass. They're seen walking out with two more scooters.

Anyone with information on the break-ins is urged to call San Diego Police.