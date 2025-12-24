Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
San Diego Police investigate bank robbery in Clairemont

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Police are looking for a man who robbed a Clairemont bank on Tuesday afternoon.

San Diego Police said the incident happened at the Chase Bank branch on 5825 Balboa Ave. just after 2 p.m.

A man entered the bank, presented a demand note to an employee, received money and then left the business, police told ABC 10News.

Police said the man did not use any weapons during the robbery.

A full description of the robber was not immediately available.

There was no word on how much money the man left with.

