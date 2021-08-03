Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

San Diego Police investigate arson spree in North Park area

items.[0].image.alt
KGTV
sdpd_san_diego_police_suv_light.jpg
Posted at 9:25 AM, Aug 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-03 12:25:20-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Police Tuesday said they were still searching for one or more arsonists who set at least four non-injury fires to cars and trash cans across North Park early Monday.

According to Sgt. Rick Pechin of the San Diego Police Department's Metro Arson Strike Team, Monday's spree began 1:20 a.m. outside 3811 Pershing Ave., where two trash cans were set ablaze.

It continued at Utah and Capps streets at 1:28 a.m., where a parked Tesla was set on fire and severely damaged.

At 1:30 a.m., the spree involved the North Park Library, where trash and debris next to the building were set on fire and damaged a stucco library wall.

The spree concluded around 3:30 a.m. outside 3681 Villa Terrace, where a trash can was set on fire next to an Audi and Tesla that were both damaged.

"Historically, it's usually one arsonist, but at this point, we don't really know," Pechin told City New Service.

There are no known witnesses, he said.

Anyone with information was urged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP

JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP