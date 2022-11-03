San Diego Police identify teen, suspect in Nestor murder-suicide

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department on Thursday identified the victim and suspect in an Oct. 28 murder-suicide case in Nestor.

The department identified the 16-year-old girl who was shot and killed as Abigail Lugo Lopez, while the man who carried out the murder-suicide was Manuel Valenzuela Jr. The two were in a dating relationship, according to police.

Police said Valenzuela lived at the apartment, located in the 2300 block of Grove Ave., where the bodies were found at around 11 a.m. on Oct. 28.

SDPD's homicide detectives responded that morning to investigate, a press release stated. Witnesses told investigators that they had heard gunshots inside of the apartment, and shortly after that, one of Valenzuela's family members stumbled upon the bodies when they entered the unit.

"Based on the investigation, it appears Valenzuela shot Lopez, and then shot himself," the SDPD press release stated.

At this point in the investigation, police said they did not know what the motive was for the shooting.

"Detectives continue to work through the evidence," police said in the release.

If you have any information that could help police in this investigation, reach out to the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.