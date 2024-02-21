San Diego Police identify man killed in weekend shooting in East Village

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities Wednesday publicly identified a 43-year-old man who was fatally shot by an unidentified assailant over the Presidents Day weekend while walking with a group on an East Village sidewalk.

Patrol officers responding to reports of gunfire shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday found Ali Jabbar of San Diego mortally wounded in front of an apartment building in the 600 block of 16th Street, just west of Interstate 5 and north of Market Street, according to police.

Paramedics took Jabbar to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Lt. Jud Campbell said.

RELATED: Shooting in East Village leaves one dead, suspect remains at large

Investigators have determined that the shooter approached the victim on the roadside and shot him repeatedly, then ran to a nearby gray or silver vehicle and drove off. Jabbar's companions were uninjured.

"It does appear the (shooter) intentionally targeted the victim and not the people around him," Campbell said.

Police have released no detailed description of the killer.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.