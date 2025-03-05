San Diego Police identify 61-year-old victim in deadly Hillcrest assault

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A man who San Diego Police said died after he was strangled and had his head struck against the ground by his attacker was publicly identified.

SDPD officials on Tuesday said 61-year-old Jerry Puerile was assaulted by another man just before 5 p.m. on March 1 in front of a gas station at 330 Washington Street.

Officers responding to the reported incident arrived to find Puerile unconscious in front of the business. He was taken to the hospital for treatment, but died after arrival, according to police.

The suspect, identified as 55-year-old Solomon Guerrero, was spotted near the intersection of W Washington and Albatross streets.

He was arrested and booked into San Diego County Jail on suspicion of murder.

A motive in the case is unknown.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.