San Diego police arrest suspect in fatal Hillcrest assault

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego police arrested a man involved in a fatal assault in front of a Hillcrest gas station Saturday evening, authorities said.

Just before 5 p.m., authorities responded to reports of a man attacking another man at 330 Washington Street, the San Diego Police Department said in a press release. Witnesses told SDPD the man strangled the victim and hit his head on the ground.

Officers arriving at the scene found a 61-year-old male unconscious in front of the business. They provided aid until paramedics transported the victim to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries. The identity of the man is being withheld at this time.

Based on witness reports, SDPD said they located a man matching the suspect's description near the intersection of West Washington Street and Albatross Street. Authorities identified him as 55-year-old Solomon Guerrero and booked him into San Diego County Jail on a murder charge.

Homicide detectives will continue to process the scene for evidence and review security video. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.