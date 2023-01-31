Watch Now
San Diego Police: Gun-toting thief robs Bay Terraces recycling center

Posted at 4:09 PM, Jan 30, 2023
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man armed with a handgun robbed a Bay Terraces- area recycling center Monday, authorities said.

The thief grabbed an employee outside the business in the 3000 block of Alta View Drive shortly before 11 a.m., pulled him inside, and demanded money, according to the San Diego Police Department.

After the victim handed over an undisclosed amount of cash, the robber fled on foot, SDPD Officer Sarah Foster said.

Police detained a possible suspect nearby for questioning, Foster said.

