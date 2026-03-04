San Diego police: Driver runs away after hit-and-run crash in Mid-City

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities sought the public's help Wednesday in searching for a hit-and-run suspect after a two-vehicle collision in the area of San Diego's Mid-City neighborhood.

The crash happened early Wednesday morning near the intersection of 58th Street and University Avenue, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police said a white Honda Civic and a red Honda Civic had collided, then the driver of the red vehicle fled the scene on foot.

The driver of the white Honda remained at the scene and reported pain in the chest. The driver was taken by paramedics to UC San Diego Health for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the department, the red Honda was impounded and will be used as evidence.

A description of the suspect was not immediately available.

Authorities urged anyone with additional information to contact the SDPD or Crime Stoppers at 619-235-8477.

