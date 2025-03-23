San Diego Police Department's Central Division celebrates 25th anniversary with community

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Sunday is the 25th anniversary for the San Diego Police Department's Central Division and police, city officials, and community volunteers gathered to celebrate.

The Central Division moved from the San Diego Police Headquarters to its current location on Imperial Avenue in 2000.

Before the move, community volunteers like Connie Zuniga said she didn't feel safe in the neighborhood.

"It was so bad that kids come home from school could not go out and play because it was so dangerous," said Zuniga. "Once it got dark, people couldn't go in the store. You didn't carry a purse, they'd snatch it, you couldn't wear jewelry, they'd pull it off your neck, it was bad. It was very very bad. It was dangerous."

But now, she said, the narrative has changed, thanks to the presence of the 130 officers in the Central Division.

Captain Ryan Hallahan said he's grateful for the opportunity to make an impact and connect with the people he serves.

"So the more we can come together, have opportunities like this to break bread is critical," said Hallahan. "Because now, we don't know me as captain, you know me as Ryan. And what Ryan's trying to do, what our mission is, what our direction is for the department, and how we want our officers to treat people and how we want people to treat our officers."

Zuniga said it's important to honor local law enforcement in return.

"We are extremely grateful. We appreciate our police, and we do whatever we can to support them," said Zuniga.