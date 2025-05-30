San Diego Police Department to implement full encryption in radio communications

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego Police Department will transition to fully encrypted radio channels next week, limiting public access to live law enforcement communication.

The transition will be in effect as of Monday in an effort to comply with a California Department of Justice mandate to protect the personal identifying information of all individuals, according to the department.

"This transition ensures SDPD can fully meet the DOJ's requirements without compromising officer or public safety," the department said in a statement Thursday. "Our new encrypted channels will also use a higher level of encryption than our current inquiry channel, ensuring information shared is well protected."

Officials said the department has replaced about 3,400 hand-held radios and upgraded about 1,050 mobile radios in its vehicle fleet.

"Nearly all law enforcement agencies across Southern California have already adopted encrypted radio technology to meet this standard," the department added.

The public can still view many police calls through the department's online dispatch site at webapps.sandiego.gov/sdpdonline.

