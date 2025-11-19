San Diego Police Department responds to ICE operation in Lincoln Park

The San Diego Police Department responded to its involvement during a chaotic scene that unfolded in Lincoln Park Tuesday as Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents conducted an operation near a trolley stop.

Federal agents were in the midst of their operation at the 47th Street trolley stop when a small crowd formed in protest. SDPD says it got a call requesting help with crowd control at 11 a.m.

Officers from the Mid-City, Southeastern and Central divisions responded, as well as the department's helicopter.

Police say officers worked to separate the federal agents and residents.

At one point, a woman appeared to get close to the operation and was pepper-sprayed.

"But as soon as they touched and disrespected and hit a woman, and not only one but two, that's when we come in because we honor our women and children, because that's law, badge or not, that's when we go in," says Abraham Hernandez, one of the men who witnessed the operation unfold.

SDPD says one person who assaulted a federal agent was detained. Another person was treated for a head injury.

In a statement, SDPD says it does not assist with federal immigration enforcement actions.

ICE provided the following statement to 10News on Tuesday:

"Interference during operations is unacceptable. Such behavior endangers ICE agents and misleads the public about the nature of our mission. ICE remains committed to enforcing the laws written by Congress and to protecting the communities we serve with professionalism and integrity."