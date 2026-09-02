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San Diego Police Department officer hurt in crash near 16th and C streets

Police believe the driver that fled a crash scene and later struck the patrol vehicle may have been under the influence
16th and C street officer involved in crash
KGTV
16th and C street officer involved in crash
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SAN DIEGO — An investigation is underway after a San Diego Police Department officer was hurt in a crash overnight involving a driver who was involved in a prior crash.

The crash happened just before midnight on Tuesday near 16th and C streets.

A police sergeant at the scene confirmed to KGTV that the incident occurred after an officer attempted to make contact with the driver of a Chevy Malibu following a crash. 

The driver reportedly sped off, leading the officer to pursue the vehicle.

The driver of the Malibu began driving the wrong way on the roadway at 16th and C streets, leading the officer to call off the pursuit.

Another responding patrol vehicle was then reportedly struck by the Malibu, causing the police vehicle to roll once.

The officer suffered minor injuries in the crash.

The driver of the Malibu, only identified as a woman, also suffered minor injuries.

Officials believe the driver of the Malibu may have been driving under the influence.

The investigation is ongoing.

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