San Diego Police Department needs volunteers for its Crisis Intervention program

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Police Department is seeking volunteers for its Crisis Intervention program to help residents during traumatic times in their lives.

According to a Facebook post, the program provides short-term support to individuals in the city who have experienced traumatic events such as suicide, homicide, overdose death, or other incidents.

For those interested, there will be a comprehensive training course which will provide you with the skills needed to perform the service.

Police will be holding an information meeting on August 14, August 16, October 9, and October 11.

For more information about volunteering, click here.