San Diego Police Department hosts women's hiring expo

The San Diego Police Department hosted the second annual Women's Hiring Expo Saturday.
Posted at 6:33 PM, Oct 29, 2022
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego Police Department hosted its second annual Women's Hiring Expo on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Participants learned about the SDPD's hiring process, academy, and different units and job opportunities.

Saturday's event was held at Police Plaza with a welcoming address by Police Chief David Nisleit and San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria and a keynote address by Assistant Police Chief Sandra Albrektsen.

Participants were broken into smaller groups to hear from various units including SWAT, K-9, Motors and Dispatch. The department's Training Unit offered participants a chance to try the Force Option Simulator, a training tool that allows individuals to put themselves into the role of a police officer and determine the best use of force based on a scenario.

More information about joining the SDPD is available at JoinSDPDNow.com.

