San Diego Police Department awarded grant to crack down on roadway and bicycle safety

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — The San Diego Police Department Friday announced it has received a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety for programs that aim to help reduce the number of serious injuries and deaths on the road.

"We are grateful to receive this grant, which will strengthen our traffic enforcement efforts and improve road safety," SDPD Sgt. Gregory Minter said in a statement. "Through a combination of education and enforcement efforts, our goal is to reduce dangerous driving behaviors, prevent crashes, and make our roads safer for everyone."

The grant will cover the following programs:



DUI checkpoints and patrols focused on stopping suspected impaired drivers;

High-visibility distracted driving enforcement operations targeting drivers in violation of California's hands-free cell phone law;

Enforcement operations focused on the most dangerous driver behaviors that put the safety of people biking or walking at risk.

Enforcement operations focused on top violations that cause crashes: speeding, failure to yield, stop sign, and/or red-light running, and improper turning or lane changes.

Collaborative enforcement efforts with neighboring agencies and;

Officer training and/or recertification: Standard Field Sobriety Test, Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement, and Drug Recognition Expert.

The grant will also be used to bolster programs focused on bicycle and pedestrian safety, according to the department.

"We are excited to receive this grant, which will allow us to significantly expand our bicycle and pedestrian safety program," Minter added. "By focusing on education, awareness, and promoting safe practices, we aim to reduce crashes and prevent injuries. Ultimately, we're working toward building more walkable and bike-friendly neighborhoods where everyone can travel safely and confidently."

The following bicycle and pedestrian safety programs will also be covered under the grant:



Community bicycle and walk "audits" of streets with a high rate of pedestrian and/or bicyclist fatalities and serious injury crashes;

Bicycle training courses that educate youth on safe riding behaviors;

Helmet fitting inspections and distribution of helmets to children in need;

Community and school education presentations;

Community bike rides that encourage and teach riders safe riding skills;

Walking field trips with older residents and walking safety education for people who are experiencing homelessness and;

Pop-up events that promote the importance of visibility on roads with safety equipment such as reflective armbands, leg bands, and bicycle headlights and taillights.

The grant program will run through Sept. 2026, but the grant amount was not immediately released.