San Diego Police: Clairemont High School locked down due to 'potential threat'

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A lockdown at Clairemont High School was initiated late Monday morning due to a possible threat against the campus, San Diego Police said.

In a post on X, SDPD officials stated: “San Diego Police Department, along with San Diego School Police, are currently conducting a safety sweep at Clairemont High School campus after receiving information of a potential threat towards the campus (4150 Ute Drive). The campus will remain on lockdown.”

SDPD officials did not release any details on the possible threat but told ABC 10News they received a report of the threat just after 11 a.m.

As of 11:55 a.m., the lockdown remained in effect, and police said there were about 30 officers on the campus and a helicopter hovering over the neighborhood.

ABC 10News contacted the school and San Diego Unified School District, but both did not respond as of the publication of this story.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.