San Diego Police: Babysitter arrested, accused in child molestation cases

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A 22-year-old man who worked for a babysitting service was arrested on suspicion of molesting children, San Diego Police Department officials said.

According to SDPD officials, Zayne St. Julien, a Poway resident, is accused in reported molestation incidents that occurred between July 2022 and December 2022.

Police said the cases “involved three unrelated boys who at the time were seven, eight, and 11 years old.”

In a news release, SDPD officials stated:

“In each case, the boys’ parents hired St. Julien, who was employed by a babysitting website named SitterCity. One of the parents reported the molestation of her child to SDPD in November.

Detectives immediately began to investigate and with the assistance of SitterCity personnel, two other boys were identified as victims. Their parents reported their children’s molestations to detectives in December.

St. Julien reportedly committed each molestation in the boys’ homes.”

SDPD detectives and San Diego Harbor Police officers arrested St. Julien on Dec. 20 as he got off a plane at San Diego International Airport.

He was booked into San Diego County Jail on multiple child molestation charges, according to police.

SDPD officials said they are looking for any other possible victims.

Anyone with information on the case or suspect is urged to contact the SDPD Child Abuse Unit at 619-531-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.