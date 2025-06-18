San Diego Police Ask for Help Solving 2023 Juneteenth Shooting

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities asked for the public's help Wednesday in identifying the suspect in the unsolved murder of a 20-year-old man during a Juneteenth event in San Diego two years ago.

Jonathan Shields-Pullum was shot multiple times on June 17, 2023, around 6:45 p.m. during a celebration at 2455 Cushing Road in Liberty Station, according to the San Diego Police Department. He was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

A second person was shot in the leg, treated at a hospital and released, police said. That victim's name was not available.

The motive for the shooting remains unknown, and homicide detectives continue to investigate.

Authorities urged anyone with information on the shooting to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or the Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.

