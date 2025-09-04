San Diego Police arrest suspect in stabbing death of man at Gaslamp Quarter hotel

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A suspect was arrested Wednesday in connection with the stabbing death of a man at a Gaslamp Quarter hotel, San Diego Police said.

SDPD officials said officers were dispatched to the Golden West Hotel (720 4th Ave.) just before 7 p.m. in response to a reported stabbing on the hotel's second floor.

Officers arrived to find a man with stab wounds and performed life-saving measures. The victim -- described by police as a 38-year-old Black male -- was taken to the hospital for treatment but died after arrival.

In a statement, police said, “Immediately after the stabbing, the suspect exited the hotel and ran from the scene. Shortly after, he called San Diego Police Dispatch to turn himself in. The suspect was arrested without further incident on the 1500 block of India Street in San Diego.”

SDPD Homicide Unit investigators believe the victim and 44-year-old Rene Lunar got into an argument that escalated into a fight. During the altercation, investigators said Lunar stabbed the victim and then fled.

No other details on the investigation were released.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.