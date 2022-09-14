San Diego Police arrest man in fatal shooting of mother in Pacific Beach

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A man was arrested in connection with the shooting death of his mother in Pacific Beach, San Diego Police announced Wednesday.

At around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, police officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Reed Avenue after a call regarding an injured woman on the beach.

The 65-year-old victim had at least one gunshot wound to her upper body, according to SDPD officials. She was taken to the hospital for further treatment but died after arrival.

SDPD Homicide Unit detectives gathered evidence during their investigation that helped them determine that “the woman’s injuries were caused by another person.”

Officials added, “Probable cause was developed that 27-year-old Daniel Caldera, described as a Hispanic male, was the suspect. Caldera is the victim’s son.”

Later Tuesday morning, Caldera was taken into custody in the 4400 block of Mission Boulevard. He was booked into jail on suspicion of murder.

A motive in the case is unclear, as homicide detectives continue their investigation with more evidence gathering and interviewing of witnesses.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.