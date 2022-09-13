San Diego Police investigate woman's shooting death in Pacific Beach

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The shooting death of a woman in Pacific Beach is being investigated by San Diego Police homicide detectives.

ABC 10News learned that police received multiple reports of gunshots or fireworks in the Pacific Beach area at around 10:30 p.m. Monday.

Officers responding to the reports searched the neighborhood but could not find anything linked to gunfire or fireworks.

About two hours later, officers were in the 700 block of Reed Avenue when they spotted a woman with a gunshot wound to her upper body and people at the scene trying to help her.

Emergency responders arrived to provide first aid before taking her to the hospital.

The victim, identified as a 65-year-old Hispanic woman, died after arriving at the hospital.

SDPD Homicide Unit detectives are looking into whether the woman was shot by someone, if the shooting was accidental, or if the injury was self-inflicted.

Police stated, “Detectives are working to gather evidence and interview witnesses. There were other people on the beach at the time of the woman’s injuries that left prior to police arrival. Detectives would like to interview anyone who was in the area that may have information about the woman’s death.”

According to police, the woman's death was considered suspicious.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.