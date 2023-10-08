Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

San Diego Police: 2 women hit by SUV on Bay Park street

sdpd_suv_cruiser_photo_street.jpg
KGTV
sdpd_suv_cruiser_photo_street.jpg
Posted at 10:45 AM, Oct 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-08 13:45:28-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Two women suffered non-life threatening injuries when they were struck by an SUV in the Bay Park community of San Diego, authorities said Sunday.

A 64-year-old woman and a 67-year-old woman were walking in the southbound lane of traffic in the 1700 block of Knoxville Street when they were struck about 6:55 p.m. Saturday by a southbound 2013 Toyota Venza driven by a 79-year-old woman, the San Diego Police Department reported.

Police said drunken driving was not a factor in the crash.

Paramedics rushed one of the pedestrians to a hospital, where her injuries were determined to be non-life threatening. The other woman had complaints of pain.

San Diego police urged anyone with information regarding the crash to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate

Click Here To Donate