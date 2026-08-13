San Diego police: 2 men shot after leaving North Park bar

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Two men were shot after they left a North Park bar early Thursday morning, San Diego police said.

According to police, the two men left the establishment at around 2 a.m. and were heading southbound in the 3900 block of 30th Street when an unknown man walked up behind them and opened fire.

One victim, a 42-year-old man, suffered a gunshot wound to his left foot. The other victim, a 33-year-old man, was grazed on his hand by a bullet.

The 42-year-old victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of his non-life threatening injury. The 33-year-old victim declined medical treatment, police said.

The suspected gunman — described as a Hispanic male in his 20s wearing a black hat, black shirt, and black jeans — fled the scene on foot after the gunfire.

Police stated, “There was no verbal exchange, or physical altercation prior to the shooting. Neither victim knew the suspect.”

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact San Diego police or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.