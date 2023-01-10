San Diego plumbing company: Preventative maintenance can help in long run when it comes to looming storms

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Rain in our area can lead to potential flooding.

So, some people might be calling their local plumber to clear storm drains and other preventative maintenance to make sure the weather doesn't rain even more on their parade.

Rick Vazza, the owner of John Padilla Plumbing, told ABC 10News one of the measures they use is something called hydro jetting. He compares it to pressure washing of pipes to clear them out of anything that could cause them to back up with the rain on the way.

"That’s preventative maintenance. And so that can be anywhere from the low hundreds of dollars to low thousands of dollars,” Vazza said. "But the difference being that taking done could prevent you from having thousands, tens of thousands — I mean, we've seen $30,000-plus jobs — where you actually have to trench a whole line."

Some people may not have the time or the money to hire these licensed pros to do the preventative measures. If you can’t, do the next best thing which is to call a plumber.

One plumber told ABC 10News there are cost-effective things you can try to do help protect your home.

"The simple fix is just to like rent a snake at Home Depot or to buy like the thing … It's like a special nozzle and then just connect it to the garden hose and just put the hose inside the pipes,” said Edy Cartagena, the owner and operator of E-Drains.

ABC 10News looked up what those options could cost. According to a hardware store’s website, it shows renting a drain snake for a main sewer line is less than $100 for the day and that nozzle is less than $20.

You could try to find those cost-effective ways, but both plumbers say the best option is to call the pros.

"Some people that we meet with, they're going to wait until the emergency happens and unfortunately that's like the worst-case scenario, right. That's usually when it's the most expensive. It's the most frustrating. No one ever wants this right,” Vazza said.