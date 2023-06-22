San Diego PD: Woman hospitalized after being stabbed in Grantville, 2 in custody

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A woman is facing life-threatening injuries after she was stabbed multiple times at an apartment in San Diego's Grantville neighborhood Wednesday evening.

According to the San Diego Police Department, officers received a call around 7 p.m. about a stabbing at an apartment complex on Alvarado Canyon Road near Interstate 8.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a woman suffering from multiple stab wounds in the leg, and the woman was rushed to a local hospital.

SDPD says they have two people in custody at this time.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.