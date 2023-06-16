San Diego PD: Argument over cigarettes leads to stabbing in East Village

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Detectives with the San Diego Police Department are looking for a suspect after an argument over cigarettes led to a man being stabbed in the East Village area Thursday night.

According to SDPD, officers received a call right after 8 p.m. about a stabbing in the 500 block of 16th Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 35-year-old man suffering from stab wounds to the left abdomen and right bicep. He was immediately rushed to the hospital and he is expected to survive his injuries.

Authorities learned that the victim and the attacker, described as a Black man around 5'7" to 5'10" tall, were in a verbal altercation over cigarettes when the suspect stabbed him.

SDPD says the attacker was last seen wearing a black shirt and black jeans when he fled the scene westbound on Island Avenue.

Anyone with information related to the above incident(s) is encouraged to call the listed Command handling the investigation or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.