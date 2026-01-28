San Diego Padres Winter Blood Drive collects more than 500 pints of blood

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - More than 500 pints of blood were collected at the San Diego Padres Winter Blood Drive, held Tuesday at Petco Park's Gallagher Square, it was announced Wednesday.

Each donor was gifted with a limited-edition Padres Winter Blood Drive T-shirt and other team freebies.

"We're incredibly grateful for our continued partnership with the Padres and the donors who stepped up," San Diego Blood Bank CEO Douglas Morton said. "Their support helps ensure lifesaving blood is available for patients across Southern California."

Since the team began partnering with the blood bank in 2017, the Padres have helped collect more than 4,200 units of blood.

San Diego Blood Bank San Diego Padres Executive Vice President Tom Seidler

"The Padres Winter Blood Drive is a powerful reminder that a simple act of generosity can help save thousands of lives," Padres CEO Erik Greupner said. "We truly appreciate the hundreds of donors who came out to Petco Park today to provide critical donations to the San Diego Blood Bank."

Donors may still receive the T-shirt by donating blood at any San Diego Blood Bank donation location or mobile drive through Saturday.

Eligible donors must be at least 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in general good health. Eligible blood donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment at SanDiegoBloodBank.org or call 619-400-8251.

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.