Young woman, man killed in vehicle collision in Sabre Springs

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An 18-year-old woman and a 72-year-old man were fatally injured Friday in a two-vehicle collision in the neighborhood of Sabre Springs.

The crash happened at around 12:15 a.m. Friday when the woman who was riding a Yamaha motorcycle eastbound on Poway Road through the intersection at Sabre Springs Parkway, collided with the driver's side door of the man behind the wheel of a Mitsubishi Montero SUV, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police said the woman was facing a red signal and the man was facing a green arrow at the time of the crash. The motorcycle's rate of speed was unclear.

She was declared deceased at the scene, and the man was taken to a hospital, where he died shortly afterward, the department reported. Their names were not immediately released.

The department's Traffic Division was handling the investigation.

Authorities urged anyone with information related to the crash to call the SDPD or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

