'Young Black & N' Business': San Diego group promotes Black entrepreneurship

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego has fewer minority-owned businesses than most other big cities—that's according to a study by LendingTree.

However, San Diego-based group Young Black & N' Business is trying to change that trend. The group hosted a conference called BizCon 2023 at the San Diego Convention Center this week.

Entrepreneur Roosevelt Williams III founded the group and organized the event.

"We’re here to do business to business, business with the government, and business with new clients. We’re also here to give entrepreneurial education," said Williams.

"We’re also here because everyone deserves recognition."

Young Black & N' Business partnered with companies and guest speakers to give local entrepreneurs like Perry Owens a new edge.

"I'm here because I own a couple businesses," said Owens.

"So when I heard about this and the opportunities that it gives for the young entrepreneurs to actually come out, learn something, meet people, shake a hand and meet a friend, I had to come."

Data shows our community can benefit from more black-owned businesses.

LendingTree released a study of the 50 cities with the most black businesses. San Diego barely made the list, with just 1.3% of local businesses owned by African-Americans.

The study says the high cost of living in cities like San Diego makes it hard for small business owners to get started. The study says, "it's especially true for black entrepreneurs, who already face a disproportionate lack of access to capital and resources."

Still, Williams thinks that number falls short.

"Those numbers are deceiving. We come across entrepreneurs every single day. However, they're not documented," said Williams. "That's why Young Black & N' Business is here to make businesses viable, so we can raise those numbers."

Williams hopes BizCon 2023 is the first step for many San Diegans to gain new opportunities.

Young Black & N' Business operates year-round with people of all ages and backgrounds. If you want to join the group or find more info, you can visit their website.