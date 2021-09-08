Watch
Woman who was fatally injured in fall from limo on I-5 ID'd

Illustration by KGTV
Posted at 5:44 PM, Sep 07, 2021
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities Tuesday publicly identified a 25-year-old woman who was fatally injured last month in a fall from a limousine traveling on Interstate 5 in National City.

Brigette Duenas of San Marcos opened a rear emergency exit in the northbound 2018 Mercedes-Benz Freightliner, apparently mistaking it for the door to a restroom in the vehicle, and fell out onto the roadway near Civic Center Drive shortly after 8 p.m. Aug. 28, according to the county Medical Examiner's Office.

Paramedics took Duenas to UCSD Medical Center in San Diego, where she succumbed to her injuries three days later.

