Woman who died in suspected DUI crash in Crown Point identified

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities Monday publicly identified a young Arizona woman who was fatally injured over the weekend in a suspected DUI crash near Mission Bay.

Vanessa Urbina Aragonez, 22, had just gotten out of a parked Chevrolet Tahoe SUV in the 3400 block of Riviera Drive in the Crown Point area and was standing next to it on a sidewalk when a Toyota Tacoma veered off the roadway and hit her and a man she was with shortly before 1:30 a.m. Sunday, according to San Diego police and the county Medical Examiner's Office.

The impact killed Urbina Aragonez at the scene and left her 24-year- old companion pinned underneath the crashed pickup truck. After firefighters freed the man, paramedics took him to a hospital for treatment of injuries of undisclosed severity.

The 22-year-old driver of the Tacoma was arrested on suspicion of DUI and vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, police said. His name has not been released.