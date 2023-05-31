Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSan Diego News

Actions

Woman who died in freak accident on SR-52 ID'd

police-lights
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 5:07 PM, May 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-30 20:07:41-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities Tuesday publicly identified a 72-year-old woman who was killed last week when construction materials fell out of an overturning pickup truck on a Clairemont-area freeway bridge and landed on a vehicle on state Route 52 below.

Karen Cooper of La Jolla was riding in an eastbound Mercedes-Benz SUV near San Clemente Park when a bag of cement crashed through the windshield and landed on her shortly before 1 p.m. Friday, according to San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.

Cooper died at the scene.

The drivers of the SUV and the truck were uninjured. The latter told investigators the pickup overturned after his load shifted on the elevated connector between southbound Interstate 805 and eastbound SR-52, CHP public- affairs Officer Samuel Mendoza said.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Watch ABC 10News FREE 24/7

Watch ABC 10News FREE 24/7