Woman suffers life-threatening injuries following Bay Ho Costco hit-and-run

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A 63-year-old woman is in the hospital following a hit-and-run at a Costco in San Diego’s Bay Ho neighborhood Friday afternoon.

According to the San Diego Police Department, the crash happened just after 10:30 Friday morning on the 4600 block of Morena Boulevard.

Police said the woman was walking in the drive aisle when she was hit by a vehicle that fled the scene.

“There is currently no description of the vehicle or driver available,” police said.

The woman was taken to the hospital with multiple bone fractures and internal injuries, which are life-threatening.