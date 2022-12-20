Woman suffers leg injury in hit-and-run in Mountain View; suspect sought

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities Monday searched for a suspect in connection with a hit-and-run that injured a 73-year-old female pedestrian in the Mountain View neighborhood, according to the San Diego Police Department.

At 9:11 a.m. the woman was legally crossing the intersection at South 45th Street and Logan Avenue when an unknown driver, making a left turn from southbound 45th Street, struck her and then fled the scene, SDPD said.

The woman suffered a fractured right femur and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, SDPD said. SDPD's traffic division is investigating.

Those with information about the hit-and-run should call 619-531-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.