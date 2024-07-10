Woman stabbed in Pacific Beach, police looking for suspect

PACIFIC BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) — A woman suffered a minor injury after another woman stabbed her late Tuesday night in the Pacific Beach area, according to the San Diego Police Department.

SDPD says the 41-year-old victim and 45-year-old stabber got into an argument, which escalated into the suspect taking out a knife and stabbing the victim in her right arm. This happened just before midnight near the intersection of Ocean Boulevard and Hornblend Street.

First responders took the victim to a hospital in the area to receive treatment for the cut on her arm.

The watch commander's log described the suspect as a white woman about 5 feet 5 inches tall, 135 pounds, with long, blonde hair. Police say she was wearing an oversized blue T-shirt and jeans. As of Wednesday morning, police had not made an arrest.

SDPD's Northern Division is investigating this stabbing.

If you have any information for police about this incident, reach out to Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.