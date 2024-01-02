Woman stabbed in Gaslamp Quarter overnight

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department says it is investigating a stabbing that happened in the Gaslamp Quarter early Tuesday morning.

According to officers, a woman was attacked near Fourth and Market streets just before 3 a.m. Footage from our 10News Breaking News Tracker shows her being loaded into an ambulance.

She was taken to a hospital in the area for treatment of her injuries, but there's no word yet about her condition.

A friend of the victim told police there was a fight about a block away, and the attacker drove away in a gray car.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 10News as our team of journalists works to gather the latest information.