Woman stabbed and robbed in parking lot of Discount Tire

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department says it is looking for a suspect who stabbed a woman several times before stealing her purse in the Midway District late Wednesday night.

SDPD says the attack happened around 11 p.m., in the parking lot of a Discount Tire. The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Police did speak to a few witnesses on the scene, and they are looking for surveillance footage of the stabbing.

The suspect is a man — police did not provide more information about his description as of Thursday morning.