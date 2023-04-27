Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSan Diego News

Actions

Woman stabbed and robbed in parking lot of Discount Tire

San Diego police are looking for a man they say stabbed a woman several times before stealing her purse.
Discount Tire parking lot stabbing
Posted at 8:26 AM, Apr 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-27 11:26:20-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department says it is looking for a suspect who stabbed a woman several times before stealing her purse in the Midway District late Wednesday night.

SDPD says the attack happened around 11 p.m., in the parking lot of a Discount Tire. The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Police did speak to a few witnesses on the scene, and they are looking for surveillance footage of the stabbing.

The suspect is a man — police did not provide more information about his description as of Thursday morning.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch ABC 10News Weeknights

Watch ABC 10News Weeknights