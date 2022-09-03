Woman seriously injured after crash involving police officer in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A 21-year-old woman was hospitalized after a crash involving a police officer in the College East neighborhood on Friday.

Officers responded to the crash in the 4900 block of College Avenue at 11:02 p.m. The woman was driving a Toyota Camry southbound with an officer driving slightly behind her in the next lane, Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department said.

Heims said the woman made a U-turn from her lane in front of the officer, causing the officer's vehicle to hit the left front of the Camry. After the crash, the officer struck two other parked cars on the northbound side of the street.

The woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, while the officer suffered a cut to the left side of his head, Heims said. A passenger inside the Camry was not injured.

The department's traffic division is investigating the crash. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call 858-580-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.