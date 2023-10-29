Woman seriously injured after being struck by VW Bug in Pacific Beach

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 21-year-old woman suffered serious injuries when she was struck by a car while walking against a traffic light signal in the Pacific Beach community of San Diego, authorities said Sunday.

The woman was walking westbound across Mission Boulevard at Thomas Avenue, against the light, when she was struck about 10 p.m. Saturday by a southbound 2013 Volkswagen Bug that was in the No. 1 lane on Mission Boulevard, the San Diego Police Department reported.

The woman, suffering from a fractured skull and brain bleed, was rushed to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the crash was urged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.