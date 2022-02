SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A woman has been taken to a hospital after authorities say she got stuck in a chimney in San Diego's Paradise Hills neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened around 5:00 p.m. in the 5600 block of Alleghany Street.

There is no word on the condition of the woman or how she got in the chimney.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.