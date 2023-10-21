Woman leads police on chase through San Diego before being apprehended

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A woman was taken into custody along a San Diego freeway Friday afternoon after leading police on a chase.

According to the San Diego Police Department, the pursuit began after the female driver failed to stop around 4:07 p.m. on the 6600 block of Vista Del Mar Avenue in La Jolla.

The driver led police south throughout downtown San Diego before finally stopping along State Route 94 and getting out of the car.

Officers gave chase on foot and were able to apprehend the woman.

At this time, it’s unclear what sparked the chase.

