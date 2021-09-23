Woman hit, killed by passing car after leaving I-805 wreck, CHP says

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A woman was struck and killed by a passing vehicle on Interstate 805 late Wednesday after exiting her vehicle following a crash, California Highway Patrol said.

The crash occurred just before midnight on northbound I-805, south of Murray Ridge Rd. in the Serra Mesa area. According to CHP, a woman had recently crashed her vehicle when it appeared she had left the vehicle and was hit by a passing motorist.

The motorist involved in the crash told CHP she swerved to avoid debris and ended up hitting the driver who had left her car.

It was immediately clear if that driver was facing charged related to the crash. CHP told ABC 10News that an arrest had been made in connection with the crash.

The CHP advises that anyone involved in a crash stay in their vehicles until authorities arrive at the scene.