Woman found dead following brush fire in Mission Bay Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Police are investigating after a woman was found dead following a brush fire in Mission Bay Park Thursday morning.

According to police, officers were called to an area near Friars Road and Napa Street just before 3 a.m. after receiving reports of a brush fire in the area.

“As officers were responding to the location, they were updated that there possibly was a body on the ground within the fire,” police said.

After extinguishing the flames, officers discovered “what appeared to be a deceased female on the ground."

Authorities are now investigating both the fire and death as suspicious. At this time, it’s unknown what caused the fire, or the woman’s death. The victim hasn’t been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call San Diego Police at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

