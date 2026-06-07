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Woman fatally struck by vehicle in North Park area of San Diego

San Diego police
KGTV
San Diego police
Posted

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 62-year-old woman was fatally struck by a vehicle while jaywalking in the North Park community of San Diego, authorities said today.

A 2020 Volkswagen Passat was going eastbound in the 2600 block of El Cajon Boulevard, approaching Hamilton Street, when it struck the woman at about 11:40 p.m. Friday as she was crossing from north to south at the intersection, the San Diego Police Department reported.

Paramedics rushed her to a hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Police said DUI was not a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information regarding the crash was urged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.

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