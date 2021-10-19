Woman, child injured after car drives over cliff in Ocean Beach

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A woman and child were rescued after their car drove over a cliff in Ocean Beach Monday night, falling onto rocks below.

According to San Diego Police, the car tumbled over a cliff near the 4900 block of Orchard Avenue around 7:30 p.m.

Both the woman and child were pulled from the wreckage. The woman is awake and breathing while police said the child is unconscious.

The department is investigating what caused the car to drive off the cliff.



