Woman arrested on hit-and-run charges in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 44-year-old woman is in police custody today following her arrest on felony hit-and-run charges after striking and killing a 27-year-old woman and fleeing in the Southcrest neighborhood of San Diego.

San Diego Police Department officers responded at 1:39 p.m. Friday to

the 3500 block of National Avenue where the suspect was traveling eastbound before drifting over to the westbound lane and driving onto the north sidewalk, said SDPD Officer Jose Perales.

The suspect collided with the bus bench and the victim, who was sitting at a partially enclosed bus shelter, Perales said.

The victim suffered fatal injuries in the collision, and the suspect drove away from the scene. She was located nearby and arrested for felony hit-and-run, police said.

The police department's Traffic Division will be handling the investigation, and anyone with information related to the collision was asked to call 858-495-7800 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.