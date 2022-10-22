Woman arrested for allegedly stabbing two men in the East Village neighborhood

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A 22-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly stabbing two men in the East Village neighborhood on Friday night, according to the San Diego Police Department.

At 10:23 p.m., officers responded to 14th Street and Imperial Avenue, where they learned that a 19-year-old man had allowed the suspect, Isabelle Lovelady, to use his cell phone, according to SDPD. After Lovelady refused, a fight broke out and she stabbed the man several times in the back. The suspect’s boyfriend came over to help her and in the process was stabbed in the hand.

The victim and the boyfriend were taken to the hospital and treated for their injuries.

Detectives with the Central Division Detectives are investigating the stabbings. Anyone with information is asked to call 619-744-9500 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

