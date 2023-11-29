Woman accused of attempted kidnapping in Santee pleads not guilty

SANTEE, Calif. (KGTV) — An arraignment took place on Tuesday for Isela Ortega, the 31-year-old woman accused of attempting to kidnap a baby at a popular shopping center.

Ortega appeared disoriented and acted erratically as her attorney entered a not guilty plea on her behalf. At one point, both the judge and her attorney requested her mic to be muted.

Deputies say Ortega unsuccessfully attempted to remove a one-year-old baby from a shopping cart last Monday before fleeing on foot.

ABC 10News spoke with witnesses last week, who described seeing a woman matching Ortega's description in the Santee Costco parking lot.

Ortega was apprehended on Tuesday in Chula Vista and faces a felony charge of attempted kidnapping with bail set at $300,000. Her next court hearings are scheduled for December 5th and 11th.